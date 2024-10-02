Batter Breetzke targeting success at the double with Northants next summer

Matt Breetzke is eyeing Northants success in red and white ball cricket in 2025

Matt Breetzke is targeting double success when he returns to play for Northants next summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 25-year-old batter has agreed a red and white ball contract at Wantage Road, and will play in the opening eight County Championship matches of the campaign, as well as the entire North Group stage of the Vitality Blast.

And he believes the County are more than capable of winning promotion from division two of the Championship - as well as clinching a third T20 Blast title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to sign with Northamptonshire for the 2025 season,” said Breetzke.

“I really enjoyed my time at the club this year.

"I think the team has a lot of potential to push for promotion as well as go a few steps further in the Blast and win it.

“I’m looking forward to helping the team and hopefully achieving many more victories along the way.”

Breetzke was a big hit in the 2024 Blast campaign, ending the tournament as the Steelbacks' top-scorer with 460 runs at an average of just over 38.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall in T20 cricket, Breetzke has scored 2,575 runs at an average of 30.65 with a strike-rate of 134.53. He has so far made eight T20 international appearances for his country.

Breetzke was called up to captain South Africa A in their recent series against Sri Lanka A, and he is on the cusp of a Test match call.

He was named in the South Africa squad for their tour of the West Indies in August and also their upcoming tour of Bangladesh this month.

In first-class cricket, Breetzke averages 37.84 and has scored 3,255 career runs, with a highest score of 188.

In all he has hit eight centuries, and 14 half-centuries.