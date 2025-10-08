Australia Test batter Nathan McSweeney signs season-long deal at Northants

Nathan McSweeney, who made his Australia Test debut 11 months ago, has signed a deal to join Northants in 2026

Northants have swooped to sign Australia Test batter Nathan McSweeney for the whole of the 2026 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old, who captains South Australia in first-class and one-day cricket, has put pen to paper on a summer-long deal at Wantage Road that will see him available to play in all formats for the entire campaign.

McSweeney made his Test debut last year, and was named in the squad for their series in Sri Lanka in January, without making an appearance. In all, he has played three Tests to date, with a top score of 39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In domestic cricket, the Brisbane-born batter, who also bowls off-spin, skippered South Australia to the Sheffield Shield title earlier this year as well as the Dean Jones One Day Cup.

Nathan McSweeney captained South Australia to red ball and 50-over success in the 2024/25 season

Ahead of his Test debut for Australia against India in Perth in November, 2024, McSweeney was presented with his 'baggy green' by Northants head coach Darren Lehmann, and he is looking forward to working with the former Ashes and World Cup-winning coach.

“When the chance came up to sign with Northamptonshire, it was an easy decision," said McSweeney, who is a team-mate of Lehmann's son, Jake Lehmann, with SA.

“The club has a strong culture and some quality players, and working with Boof again made it even more appealing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m eager to get over there, settle in, and help the team win games.

As well as skippering South Australia to red ball and 50-over success last winter, McSweeney also led Brisbane Heat to the Big Bash League title in 2023/24 - and is only the second player to achieve that feat behind former Australia skipper Steve Smith.

With the bat in hand, McSweeney also has an impressive record, having scored more than 4,500 career runs across all formats.

In 46 first-class games he has scored 2,783 runs at 35.67, with a top score of 127 and six centuries and 15 half-centuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In List A cricket he has plated 28 times, scoring 987 runs at 39.47 with a top score of 137 and a further nine scores of 50-plus.

Finally, in T20 cricket, McSweeney has played 26 times, scoring 637 runs at an average of 27.69 with a top score of 84. He has hit two further half-centuries,

In the Sheffield Shield in the 2024/25 season, the right-hander enjoyed produced his best form as he hit 478 runs at 43.45, making that career-best 127 not out in a clash with New South Wales.

Northants head coach Lehmann is thrilled to have secured the services of McSweeney, and said: “Nathan is a brilliant player who has so much talent and potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a classy individual who will hopefully provide us with some stability in that top order. We can’t wait for him to arrive and hit the ground running."

The signing of McSweeney comes hot on the heels of the announcement of the return next year on short-term deals of fellow Aussie Harry Conway and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, as well as the arrival of Louis Kimber from Leicestershire.