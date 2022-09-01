Athlete Bennett represents England in UK School Games

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The finals, which are staged between Thursday and Sunday (Sept 1-4), see eight teams with a mix of all four nations in them - each named after an Olympics.

Each team will have 20 boys and 20 girls, with representation from England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales wearing their respective national vests.

All teams are balanced based on raking system, so that in theory all teams should finish with equal points based on rankings. Selections are based on the top eight athletes in GB in each event.

Alice Bennett on her way to victory in the 800m at Loughborough last weekend

Bennett, who is 16 and runs for the Kettering Town Harriers, completed her preparations the Games last weekend with a superb race at the final BMC Grand Prix of the season, which was also held at Loughborough.

She ran her fastest time over 800m since early June as she won the Women's C race in 2:10.20.

Bennett ran a fine race sitting in on the early pace setter, senior woman Tamsin McGraw, and kicked decisively in the final 150m to cruise home for a fine victory.

Bennett took a break after the English Schools Championships in July after undergoing an exhausting summer, that also saw her sit her GCSE exams.

Before those exams in May and June, Bennett ran some brilliant early season performances including the second fastest 800m run by an U17 this year of 2:07.54.

She also narrowly missed out on an U18 European GB vest despite securing the qualification time, but she dug deep to secure her first podium finish at English Schools in early July.

This week will see Bennett make her second appearance representing England at the School Games National Final.