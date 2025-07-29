Andersson leads Derbyshire fightback as Northants are frustrated at the County Ground

Northants off-spinner Rob Keogh celebrates claiming the wicket of Derbyshire's Aneurin Donald

Martin Andersson led a Derbyshire fightback with a spirited 105, his third century of the summer, as his side rallied to 348 for eight on day one of this Rothesay County Championship match against Northants at Wantage Road.

It came after Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal struck three times in 11 balls to tip the morning session firmly in the County’s favour; the visitors ruing their decision to bat as they slipped to 98 for five at lunch, despite 39 from Luis Reece.

But Andersson (148 balls, 14 fours) then dominated a 102 run-partnership with Aneurin Donald (37) during the afternoon, before sharing a further stand worth 61 with all-rounder Zak Chappell (32).

Chahal, who found turn and bounce on a pitch previously used for the Vitality Blast Women Tier Two Finals Day on Saturday, later removed Chappell to finish with figures of four for 116.

Martin Andersson celebrates reaching his century

Earlier, Derbyshire had a tough opening hour against some tight Northants bowling, the bulk of early runs coming through fine leg, their first wicket falling when Caleb Jewell (16) was undone by a George Scrimshaw delivery that jagged back and kept low, trapping him lbw.

It brought Reece together with Harry Came (17) who combined in a confident 48-run stand off 69 deliveries, Reece unfurling a handsome cover drive against Scrimshaw to bring up Derbyshire’s 50 in the 15th over, before using his feet against Chahal to collect three boundaries over the infield.

With Came taking on the seamers, momentum was running in Derbyshire’s direction, before Chahal intervened.

First, he turned one across Came to trap him lbw and then picked up Reece who flicked straight to short leg. Brooke Guest’s stay was short, Chahal getting one to grip and turn to take the edge through to the keeper.

Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates taking the wicket of Brooke Guest

Justin Broad capped the perfect morning for Northants, putting a dampener on Wayne Madsen’s 250th first-class game, when he was caught behind playing a lazy shot down the legside.

After lunch Andersson and Donald came out fighting, bringing their 50 partnership up off 60 balls, Andersson sweeping and cutting Chahal and pulling seamer Liam Guthrie to the ropes.

With 40 runs coming in the first 20 minutes of the session, Chahal then applied the brakes.

Racing through his overs, he pushed the ball through quicker too, keeping both batters in check, despite bowling occasional short balls and legside deliveries.

Derbyshire's Zak Chappell goes on the attack and Ricardo Vasconcelos takes evasive action

And, with fellow spinner Rob Keogh finding some drift at the other end, the scoring rate slowed markedly for a time.

Finally though, Andersson got one away, sweeping Chahal for four before playing the same shot against Keogh to reach his 50 from 66 deliveries.

Donald meanwhile, managed just two boundaries in his 37 but deployed the reverse sweep to keep the scoreboard ticking over against Chahal as the pair’s stand reached three figures.

Keogh made the breakthrough, flighting the ball up and turning it back in sharply to bowl Donald between bat and pad.

It brought Chappell to the crease, who began in typically positive fashion. He had advanced to 22 when Scrimshaw put down a straightforward chance at backward point and Derbyshire went into tea on 237 for six, having added 139 for the loss of just one wicket in the afternoon.

Chappell’s reprieve was short lived. After tea he clubbed Chahal down the ground to bring up Derbyshire’s 250 but then edged an attempted reverse sweep straight to slip.

Andersson took two boundaries off Chahal through extra cover to reach his century, but the new ball brought immediate rewards when he came down the track to Procter and edged behind.

New batter, teenage debutant Joe Hawkins showed no nerves though, looking highly impressive as he drove confidently. With Ben Aitchison also playing some stylish shots the pair put on an excellent unbeaten 48 for the ninth wicket.