Gus Miller has signed a new contract at Northamptonshire

Following quickly on the heels of a new deal for 21-year-old leg-spinner Alex Russell, Miller has also committed his immediate future to the County Ground.

The seam bowling all-rounder is also 21 and is a graduate of the club's Talent Pathway, and he has agreed to extend his stay at Wantage Road until at least the end of the 2024 season.

Miller made his first-team debut last year, and was also named in the squad for the LV= Insurance County Championship opener at Kent earlier this month.

He is happy to put pen to paper, and said: “I’m very happy to have extended my contract with the club and I feel as if I’ve made good improvements to my game.

“Now it’s all about looking forward, getting things rolling in the summer and trying to make meaningful contributions to the team's success.”

Miller, who hails from Oxford, made four appearances in the Royal London One Day Cup last season, and also turned out in the tourist T20 clash against India at the County Ground in July.

Head coach John Sadler has been impressed with Miller's work-rate and attitude, and believes he will have an important part to play for Northants in the future.

“Gus is rated very highly here at the club and has improved on his game massively,” said Sadler.

“He always works extremely hard, conducts himself very well and will certainly be involved in all formats in years to come.”

Miller has enjoyed a strong start to the season in second team cricket, claiming four for 21 and three for 40 with his pace bowling in last week's emphatic win over Glamorgan IIs.

