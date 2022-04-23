A matter of 'when' and not 'if' as Kettering's Kyren gears up for next test

The Kettering snooker star is preparing for his second-round match at the Crucible after clinching a thrilling 10-8 victory over Ding Junhui in the first stage, despite having trailed 3-0 at one point.

Wilson faces world no.12 Stuart Bingham in the last 16 with the match starting with two sessions tomorrow (Sunday) before being played to a finish on Monday afternoon.

Wilson, the world no.5, has reached at least the quarter-finals in each of his last six visits to Sheffield but he only has eyes for the main prize.

Kettering's Kyren Wilson takes on Stuart Bingham in the second round of the Betfred World Championship

“It’s going to be another tough game against Stuart,” the 30-year-old said.

“He knows what it takes to win this event, he got to the semi-finals last year, the same as myself.

“Every year I’m knocking on the door. I always come here believing that this is my year.

“It’s not a matter of if but a matter of when for me. I’ll just keep trying.”

Wilson, meanwhile, believes his first-round success over Chinese star Ding ranks as one of his best.

He trailed 3-0 early on and didn’t take the lead until moving 8-7 up before going on to close things out.

“This must be up there with one of my best victories,” the Kettering cueman said..

“I was involved in a similar game last year against Gary Wilson where I found myself down in the first session and I managed to win that 10-8.