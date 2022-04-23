A matter of 'when' and not 'if' as Kettering's Kyren gears up for next test

The Kettering snooker star is preparing for his second-round match at the Crucible after clinching a thrilling 10-8 victory over Ding Junhui in the first stage, despite having trailed 3-0 at one point.
Wilson faces world no.12 Stuart Bingham in the last 16 with the match starting with two sessions tomorrow (Sunday) before being played to a finish on Monday afternoon.
Wilson, the world no.5, has reached at least the quarter-finals in each of his last six visits to Sheffield but he only has eyes for the main prize.
“It’s going to be another tough game against Stuart,” the 30-year-old said.
“He knows what it takes to win this event, he got to the semi-finals last year, the same as myself.
“Every year I’m knocking on the door. I always come here believing that this is my year.
“It’s not a matter of if but a matter of when for me. I’ll just keep trying.”
Wilson, meanwhile, believes his first-round success over Chinese star Ding ranks as one of his best.
He trailed 3-0 early on and didn’t take the lead until moving 8-7 up before going on to close things out.
“This must be up there with one of my best victories,” the Kettering cueman said..
“I was involved in a similar game last year against Gary Wilson where I found myself down in the first session and I managed to win that 10-8.
“Sometimes those games are good stepping stones for what you would like to be a long tournament.”