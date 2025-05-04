400-up for Sanderson as Northants fight back against leaders Leicestershire

Ben Sanderson claimed his 400th first-class wicket for Northants on Saturday

Ben Sanderson claimed his 400th first-class wicket for Northants as he inspired a fightback on day two of the Rothesay County Championship Division Two clash with Leicestershire at Grace Road on Saturday.

The 36-year-old snared five for 51 to reduce the Foxes to 96 for six in their second innings, a lead of 209.

Earlier in the day, Sanderson also passed 1,000 first-class runs for the County, as he made a crucial 18 runs to help lift the County to 191 all out and keep them in touch with the hosts who posted 304 all out on day one.

Northants had slumped to 87 for six in their reply, but Justin Broad’s 36 helped them to at least stay in contention as they finished 113 runs adrift.

But Leicestershire will take that handy lead into Sunday’s day three.

Logan van Beek took four for 47 and Ben Green and three for 17 for the league leaders, as Northants’ innings badly fell away from 51 without loss.

The day’s drama began in the second half of the morning as Northants’ response to Leicestershire’s first-innings efforts unravelled at pace, five wickets falling for 14 runs in the 30 minutes before lunch.

Until then, batting had looked less hazardous than on Friday as the first 21 overs of the day rewarded the home attack with only the wicket of Luke Procter, trapped on the crease by Josh Hull.

But then, with a relatively sunny start giving way to cloud, 73 for one became 87 for six in the space of 41 balls with the bowlers again finding movement through the air and off the pitch.

Green, the seamer from Somerset in his fourth loan spell in two seasons at Grace Road, began the collapse via a catch behind the stumps as a swinging, bouncing delivery glanced off the bat of Ricardo Vasconcelos as he tried to leave.

Tom Scriven dismissed George Bartlett leg before in the next over before Green’s movement deceived James Sales, who was bowled shouldering arms.

Netherlands international Van Beek then took two wickets in two overs immediately before lunch, pinning Rob Keogh and then Lewis McManus leg before.

Northants were in disarray at 87 for six at the break, after which 191 all out at tea was better than they might have feared, Broad showing some fight to make what might be valuable runs before a good ball from Scriven found the edge.

Sanderson and Harry Conway then frustrated Leicestershire by adding a plucky 34 for the last wicket before Sanderson was caught at first slip for 18.

He had two escapes - on nought, when Rehan Ahmed wasted a run-out chance by missing the stumps from two yards, and one, when he was dropped at first slip.

Green was the culpable fielder, although he more than made amends with a masterclass in seam bowling, picking up his third wicket when extra bounce had Calvin Harrison caught at third slip. Green conceded only one boundary, bowling 71 dot balls from 84 deliveries in total.

Van Beek, who had earlier had Saif Zaib caught at third slip with a superb delivery, dismissed Sanderson to raise his tally for the season to 14.

Northants’ 10 wickets had fallen in the space of less than 50 overs but there were no immediate signs of conditions becoming easier as Sanderson then proceeded to rip through Leicestershire’s second innings, their lead suddenly looking slim as they floundered at 52 for five.

Rishi Patel, compiler of a brilliant first-innings hundred, was tamely caught behind on the leg side without scoring, while Budinger, after a typically explosive 39 from 24 deliveries - including five fours and a six off Sanderson - followed four consecutive boundaries by chopping on to his stumps.

He then had Lewis Hill edging to third slip and Ahmed to second, either side of a second-ball duck for skipper Peter Handscomb, trapped squarely in front. Sanderson’s last four wickets had come in 10 deliveries, the only runs conceded for a no-ball.

The second of Sanderson’s five took him to the milestone of 400 wickets in first-class matches for Northants.

Cox was sixth out at 75, gloving Conway down the leg side, before Van Beek and Ian Holland, the latter hit on the helmet by Procter, survived a tough 12 overs to the close.