Northamptonshire's Top Cheer athletes launch sponsorship to help them compete in Florida

Sophie (left), Megan (right) Cheerleading athletes at Top Cheer Athletics

As passionate athletes, we have dedicated countless hours to training, improving our skills, and pushing our limits.

Now, we have been given an incredible opportunity - to represent Top Cheer Athletics and our local community (Rushden, Wellingbourgh and Kettering) on the global stage at the All Star Cheerleading Worlds in Orlando, Florida in April 2025.

We both started cheerleading in 2016 and fell in love with it immediately. Since then, we have devoted numerous hours to progress to the high level which we’re at now. It has taken years of commitment, hard work and sacrifice to get to where we are. In addition to training at least four hours a week, we both volunteer as coaches in TCA’s cheer4fun programme, which is for the younger members at the club.

Top Cheer Athletics (TCA) is an All-star cheerleading academy based in Kettering and Wellingborough. They provide a safe environment for athletes to learn to tumble, flip, throw, and catch themselves and others. Their aim is to use the fast paced competitive world of cheerleading to develop life skills, such as teamwork, trust, self-belief, respect for themselves and others.

This prestigious event will bring together representatives from all over the world in its culmination of years of dedication, determination and hard work. However, competing at this level requires more than just talent - it takes financial support to cover travel, accommodation, uniforms, training expenses and competition fees. Here’s where you come in.

We are currently seeking sponsors to help us attend this world-class event. Whether you are an individual, business, or organisation, your support will make all the difference in helping us achieve our dream. In return for your sponsorship, we will offer visibility for your brand.

Here’s how you can help

Sponsorship package : £150 - This includes your brand logo being displayed on our t-shirts, which we will wear throughout the competition and our training sessions in the USA. You will also receive a personal thank you on social media.

Custom Amounts : Any donation amount will be greatly appreciated and will go directly to supporting our journey (you can support us at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-compete-at-the-all-star-cheerleading-worlds)

Every contribution, no matter the size, will help us get one step closer to competing at the highest level and showing the world what we’re capable of. We are committed to giving our best on the competition floor and represent all those who have supported us.

Please reach out to [email protected] if you would like to learn more and become a sponsor. Thank you in advance for your support, generosity and encouragement.