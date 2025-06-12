Northamptonshire motocross rider to represent Team GB for World Championship

Air time

Northants motocross rider Drew Stock, 16, has been chosen to represent Team GB at the Junior World Championship in France.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drew Stock, from Roade, has been chosen as 1 of a team of 15 riders to make the trip across to France to proudly take on the rest of the World for Team GB.

Drew has been competing on his Yamaha YZ125 at a national and international level for the past few years travelling all over Europe and getting some excellent results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A very determined, hardworking young lad who puts in all of his time and effort to achieving some good results. His parents are very proud.

If you’d like to follow Drew on his journey to the World Championship then drop him a follow on his instagram account https://www.instagram.com/drewstock418?igsh=MTYwanlzb2Y1Zmlzaw==