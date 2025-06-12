Northamptonshire motocross rider to represent Team GB for World Championship
Drew Stock, from Roade, has been chosen as 1 of a team of 15 riders to make the trip across to France to proudly take on the rest of the World for Team GB.
Drew has been competing on his Yamaha YZ125 at a national and international level for the past few years travelling all over Europe and getting some excellent results.
A very determined, hardworking young lad who puts in all of his time and effort to achieving some good results. His parents are very proud.
If you’d like to follow Drew on his journey to the World Championship then drop him a follow on his instagram account https://www.instagram.com/drewstock418?igsh=MTYwanlzb2Y1Zmlzaw==