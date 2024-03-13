Northamptonshire cricket clubs to fight for dream Lord's final in Voneus Village Cup 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The draw for this year’s tournament has been held at the Home of Cricket ahead of the preliminary and first round matches next month, with more than 350 clubs from England, Scotland and Wales taking part.

In the Northamptonshire group, Loddington & Mawsley, who made the last 16 of the national competition last year, will play Weekley & Warkton at home on Sunday, May 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere, Castor & Ailsworth will play Haddon, while Kimbolton and Horton House have received byes to the following round.

Lydia Greenway has been retained as Voneus Village Cup ambassador

The group winner will eventually compete against sides from other parts of the country, leading to two lucky finalists competing for the prestigious Cup - which has been run by The Cricketer magazine since 1972 - at Lord’s on Sunday, September 15.

The 2024 Voneus Village Cup Community Legends Award, which recognises the village clubs up and down the country that are integral to their rural communities, will also run concurrently with the tournament and details on how to enter your club can be found here.

Addressing the tournament’s entrants ahead of the draw at Lord’s, Voneus Village Cup ambassador and World Cup winner Lydia Greenway said: “The Voneus Village Cup has been a staple of rural sporting life across Great Britain for more than half a century – and this year yet again promises many more exciting twists and turns on the road to Lord’s, where two lucky clubs will grace the Home of Cricket in the final. I wish all teams vying for the title this year the best of luck.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lydia, who was also involved in four Ashes-winning squads during her England career between 2003 and 2016, added: “Once again, our Community Legends award will also celebrate cricket’s unsung heroes and the vital work village clubs do in bringing together the communities they proudly represent on the field.

“Nominating your club only takes a moment and the competition launches today! And, for the winning club, there’s a Legendary End of Year Do waiting when the curtain falls on the 2024 season. Who knows, I might even see you there!”

Voneus Broadband CEO, Christopher Traggio, added: “Last year we had a tough decision to make after so many strong entries shone a light on the individual and team efforts that go into making village cricket clubs beacons of their communities.

“We’re so passionate about connecting rural communities and championing the team spirit village cricket brings both on and off the field, if you think your club deserves to be recognised, we want to hear from you. This year’s Village Cup competition is already shaping up to be better than ever, and we’re thrilled to welcome a number of new village clubs onto the road to Lord’s. Good luck everyone!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cricketer’s editor Huw Turbervill, who conducted the draw alongside the magazine’s managing director Jim Hindson, said: “It was a privilege as always to start each club on their journey from the hallowed Committee Room at Lord’s.

“For two lucky clubs this will culminate on a visit here to the Home of Cricket in September, and we can’t wait to cover every twist and turn of the 2024 competition between now and then.