Northampton's Proaction Martial Arts renew safeguarding code

Proaction Martial Arts instruction.

Proaction Martial Arts has proudly renewed its Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts “mark,” reaffirming its commitment to student safety, wellbeing, and professional standards.

This renewal also highlights the club’s franchise-wide dedication, ensuring that every location upholds the same high safeguarding standards.

The Safeguarding Code in Martial Arts is a nationally recognised accreditation created with Sport England, martial arts governing bodies, and safeguarding experts. It helps parents and carers quickly identify clubs that provide a safe, professional, and supportive environment for children and young people.

Tom Nicholson, Founder and Head Instructor at Proaction Martial Arts, said:

“Safety and wellbeing are at the heart of everything we do. Renewing the Safeguarding Code reflects our ongoing dedication to creating a safe, supportive environment where every student can grow and thrive. These standards are central to all our franchise locations, so every Proaction student receives the same high level of care.”

Proaction Martial Arts has long been a cornerstone of the Northampton community, offering classes for all ages and abilities. Each session combines technical skill, mindset development, and fun, underpinned by the club’s fully safeguarded environment.

The Safeguarding Code recognises clubs that meet rigorous standards, including:

Staff training and background checks

Child protection policies and procedures

Safe and professional practices during all classes

By renewing the Safeguarding Code, Proaction Martial Arts demonstrates its ongoing commitment to student safety, parental confidence, and community wellbeing, setting a benchmark for martial arts clubs across the country.