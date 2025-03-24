Northampton gripped by Women’s Rugby World Cup fever

Treder playing for the USA against Japan

USA international Kathryn Treder’s rugby journey has taken her across the globe — from Stanford University in America and Darlington in the northeast of England to most recently Loughborough Lightning in Northamptonshire.

Treder has been with the Premiership Women’s Rugby (PWR) side since 2023, calling Franklin’s Gardens. This summer, the stadium is set to right a new chapter in its illustrious 145-year history as it hosts six matches in the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The 29-year-old has seen first-hand what atmosphere English fans can create in the stadium; Loughborough Lightning beat Saracens in a sell-out clash earlier this year, and Treder’s anticipating the roar that will come with the global tournament later this summer.

She said: “My time with Loughborough Lightening has been amazing. The crowds in England for our club matches have been fantastic, and I always love greeting the Loughborough Lightening fans. We try to make it a bit special with pictures and ball giveaways.

Treder has played for Lightening since 2023

Northampton is an amazing place, it’s like my second home, and Franklin’s Gardens is a great venue for the team. I really hope to see people out at the World Cup matches there this autumn.”

One of the games the stadium will play host to is England’s clash with Samoa on Saturday 30th August, but not before the USA are in their own showdown with the Red Roses in the tournament opener in a Friday Night Stadium of Light showdown. Here, Treder will come head-to-head with four of her Loughborough Lightning teammates, Lilli Ives Campion, Sadia Kabeya, Helena Rowland and Emily Scarratt.

Favourites coming into the tournament, the Red Roses are ranked World Number One, but Treder says it’s all down to who shows up on the day: “All credit to the England team. They’re on an incredible winning streak, but I always say it’s all about the team that shows up on the day.

The last time we played England, we weren’t the favourites going into it, and we left it all out there. That’s the beauty of rugby, you never know what will happen on the day. If we can deliver our best, anything is possible.”

Treder has scored an impressive 19 tries in 27 appearances for Lightening

This blockbuster match will come during the middle of what is the most significant global showcase for women’s rugby yet, with ticket sales already 50% higher than the 2021 tournament in New Zealand. More than 275,000 tickets have been sold so far, with fans urged to secure theirs before it’s too late.

England aren’t the only team playing at Franklin’s Gardens, with Ireland set to face Spain on Sunday, August 31st. Both sides impressed throughout 2024, and Ireland notably pulled off a surprise win against reigning World Champions New Zealand. Treder is expecting their clash with Spain to be an enthralling match and is encouraging Northamptonshire to get down to Franklin’s Gardens and experience the match themselves.

She said: “I’ve played both teams recently and both are fierce competitors. Ireland are really tough; they’re building right now and upset New Zealand last autumn in the WXV tournament. They’re a really big team to watch for upsets. Spain bring the X-factor, and anything can happen in the World Cup. That’s going to be a thrilling match to watch so I’d definitely make sure to get your ticket and see it for yourself.”

Ireland’s exciting clash with Spain will be a display of the progress of the women’s game since the last tournament in 2021, Treder explained: “We’re playing an incredibly exciting and fast-paced brand of rugby now, and the game has gone to a new level since the last World Cup. There’s no better way to experience it than by being in the stadium.”

The USA, managed by Rachel Johnson, beat Japan, South Africa and Australia in 2024 and will be hoping to reach the latter stages of the tournament this autumn. Treder described it “a dream come true” to wear her country’s badge in her PWR home, and that excitement is only building ahead of an English tournament where “the atmosphere will be amazing.”

Tickets for Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 matches, including Ireland’s battle with Spain on August 31st, are available now via tickets.rugbyworldcup.com, on a first come, first served basis until 11:00 GMT on Friday, 28 March.

To stay up to date with all things Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, including the full fixture list and tournament news, visit rugbyworldcup.com/2025.