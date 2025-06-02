Northampton discus thrower continues fine season

The 62.36m throw

Moyo Stumpenhusen, of Rugby & Northampton Athletic Club, is having an incredible season, which started off with his selection as part of the England Team at Växjö, Sweden in February.

Since then, not only has he managed to break numerous records thus far this season, including achieving 3 PBs in a row at the UK Winter Long Throws Championships in March, but he has also now managed to climb to the 2nd All Time U17 Men discus record with his incredible performance at Pickering Memorial Throws International (PMTI) held at the Loughborough University on Sunday, 1st June 2025.

Representing England at the international competition, the towering 16-year-old, who is also currently in the middle of his GCSEs, competed in the U18 Men category, opening his series with a 52.51m throw, which was an incredible throw in its own right, but it was 5m shy of his PB of 57.86m, which he achieved at the County Champs in May 2025, where he successfully defended his 3-year running discus gold medal. He broke a 22-year-old record in the process and now holds the County records for the U15 as well as U17 Men Discus. He won the Outstanding Male Field Athlete of the day, as he did in 2024 – by default, returning to him the trophy which he had just handed back to the organisers from the previous season.

Following his first throw of 52.51m at the PMTI, Moyo consulted with his coach, the renowned Gary Herrington on the track, before stepping back in the circle for his 2nd throw in the 6-throw series. The determination on the young athlete’s face was belied by the ease with which he went into his drill, spinning out powerfully at the end to an explosive 62.36m throw to wild applause at the Paula Radcliffe Athletics Track.

PMIT U18 Discus Champion

This secured him first position in the competition as well as the Outstanding Athlete award, having broken the competition record of 56.90m. Understandably buzzing with excitement, which he did incredibly well for one so young to contain, Moyo went on to throw a range of 52 to 57m in the next 3 sets, ending with his 6th and last throw on another powerful 61.15m explosion. It was a joy to watch and a pleasure to see the brimming joy on his face at his excellent achievement. Congratulations poured in from fellow athletes and coaches alike, including the prominent Discus and Shot champion, Emeka Udechuku, whose long-standing 1995 record of 62.22m, the youngster had just broken.

What is most striking from this young lad, having seen him, his incredibly supportive parents and twin sisters at numerous competitions, is how respectful he is, especially his humility, despite being without a doubt, already one of the best athletes world over in his age category. It is not difficult to see where he gets it from. The apple and tree metaphor clearly applies. Asked how he felt after his exceptional performance, Moyo’s response was his customary shoulder shrug, a shy smile, and the simple yet all-encompassing description “good."

Moyo’s determination to learn, to get even better, keep growing and to never rest on his oars are exemplary characteristics which his coach, Gary, hails. Addressing the young lad after the competition, he said “it is such a pleasure to see you beginning to realise your full potential, Moyo. You work hard at everything you do, and have your feet firmly planted on the ground.”