Toseland plays to packed house at Stirrup Cup
and live on Freeview channel 276
Double World Superbike Champion James Toseland was the special guest at a motor sport chat show evening on Monday November 27 at The Stirrup Cup in Barton Seagrave.
Toseland won the 2004 title with Ducati and the 2007 title with Honda before a serious wrist injury ended his career in 2011.
At Monday's event Toseland, 43, was interviewed by MotoGP commentator and former British Superbike Champion Keith Huewen and was joined on stage by the 2018 British Superbike Champion Leon Haslam and the BBC Radio 5Live Formula One commentator Harry Benjamin.
Following his retirement from racing Toseland became a successful songwriter and musician, touring Europe with "Toseland" - a five-piece rock band.
"I played piano from an early age after lessons from my grandmother and have continued playing throughout my racing career before setting up the band," Tosleand explained.
During the chat show Toseland, now a Eurosport commentator, recalled his racing career, his times with former team-mates Colin Edwards and Valentino Rossi and those two championship-winning years.
"It's great to be at an event with race fans who appreciate the sport and it's good to catch up and chat with them," added the Chesterfield-based Toseland.
The evening was filmed and will be broadcast on the "OMG! MotoGP" podcast.