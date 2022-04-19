Abbz ‘gutted’ as she crashes out of a podium

Annabel 'Abbz' Thomas in action at Silverstone

Never out of the top 10 in all sessions, Thomas qualified well initially in P3 but slid back to P7 as she met traffic on her second run.For race one she got a great start and instantly found herself with the lead group.

Unfortunately, after a few laps the bike starting bogging down in certain turns, later found to be a fuel pump breaking down.

But she kept her head and knew where she could make up time and held in a 12-strong group for the podium before finishing P9.In race two, she was more determined than ever and immediately went intothe leading group of eight riders.

Thomas remained calm and let the others trade exchanges as she sat comfortably waiting her chance.

She set about moving through the pack from sixth and moved into fourth in a single lap.

She then pounced entering turn one for third, setting the fastest lap, but unfortunately the rider in front made a small mistake forcing her to grab a hand full of brake, tucking the front wheel and crashing out of an almost certain podium.

“I’m totally gutted,” Thomas said.

“I had way more pace than the guys in front, I felt comfortable and was happy to let them fight and risk.

"When I made my move the rider in front came up so quickly all I could do was go harder. The brake and I went down.

"But now I know I can run with fastest guys there and beat them, so I cannot wait to get to Donington for thenext round and get that elusive podium.

"After the disappointment of losing a major backer two weeks before the season started I wanted to show everyone I can do it. The pace is there and the silverware is coming!”