Kyren looks ahead as first 'Triple Crown' event approaches

Kettering snooker star Kyren Wilson has set his sights on the first Triple Crown event of the season after his near miss in Coventry last weekend.

The 26-year-old, who has won two ranking titles so far this season, suffered final-frame heartbreak at the Ricoh Arena after he was beaten 10-9 by the great Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final of the ManBetX Champion of Champions.

Wilson beat reigning world champion Mark Williams, Judd Trump and Mark Allen, in a repeat of this year’s Masters final, en route to the final where he scooped £50,000 despite the agonising defeat.

Currently ranked number nine in the world, Wilson has been one of the form players on the Tour this season.

And he believes that means people will be “gunning” for him in the Betway UK Championship, which gets under way on November 27.

“I am sure people will be gunning for me,” said Wilson, who will switch on the Christmas lights in his hometown on Thursday, November 29.

“They know I am playing well and getting the results and maybe I am a bit of a scalp.

“But I love the UK Championship and I love York, especially at this time of year.

“I am a big family man and going up there always gets me excited because you know Christmas is just around the corner and that means some good time with my two young boys and my wife.

“But it’s business first and it’s a massive, massive event.

“All players will target the Triple Crown and this is one of them so I am really looking forward to it."