Kyren has the belief as he edges closer to Masters glory

He may have just thrashed a two-time champion but Kyren Wilson insists there is plenty of room for improvement ahead of the Dafabet Masters semi-finals.

The Kettering potter was far from his best but he had enough to beat an out-of-sorts Mark Williams 6-1 at the Alexandra Palace last night (Thursday).

Wilson will now face either Shaun Murphy or Judd Trump tomorrow for a place in Sunday’s final as he eyes his first major trophy and the £200,000 prize.

“I have believed I could win it from the start. I have been here consistently now for two years and I am having a good season,” he said.

“I am very pleased to get through although it was not the prettiest of matches. It was match-play snooker.

“It was just the way the balls went, I did not miss many but it was just the positional play and the cushions were changed so I found that difficult.

“I am able to change my style, up it and score heavily when I need to and when tactical when I need to.

“I made two really good clearances, one to go 4-0 up and one to go 5-0 up – they really put it to bed I feel.”

Wilson failed to replicate the standard he produced against Barry Hawkins in the first round but Williams made error after error and the 26-year-old edged into a 3-0 lead.

Williams should have clawed one back before the mid-session interval but missed and Wilson made a crucial clearance to move two from victory.

Williams did get one after the break but he could not raise his game and Wilson did enough to reach the last four.

Elsewhere, Ronnie O’Sullivan said he wants to quit snooker and insists he will miss this year’s World Championship to film his TV show, Hustle, in Australia.

The five-time winner was dumped out of the Masters by Mark Allen and said he felt relieved he did not reach the semi-finals after feeling ill all week.

“I know people did not take me seriously but I probably will miss this year’s World Championship,” he said.

“I come back to snooker for different reasons but it is a time-passer for me.

“I want to try and get out of snooker as quickly as I can. I play because I have some snooker fans that love to watch me play so I do a few tournaments.”

