JUDO: County players out in force for British Schools Championship

Judo players from around Northamptonshire competed in the British Schools Championship, with some of them returning home with medals.

Karis Haughton-Brown, who lives in Northamptonshire and trains out of Corby Judokwai but represent a school outside the area, won a superb gold medal in the under 70kg category.

Rory Tyrrell, far left, shows off his silver medal on the podium

Rory Tyrrell, who attends Lodge Park Academy in Corby and trains out of Vale Judo Club, took won silver in the Years 10-11 under 50kg category and Megan Price, who goes to Huxlow Science College and trains out of Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club, won silver in the Years 10-11 under 63kg category while Billy Price was ninth in the Years 8-9 under 66kg.

Players from Kettering Premier Judo Club were also out in force.

Millie Hillyard (Southfield School) was seventh in the Years 10-11 under 57kg, Ewan Hull (The Ferrers School) fought in the Years 10-11 under 73kg, coming ninth.

Oliver Reading represented Bishops Stopford School in the Years 8-9 under 50kg and was ninth while Wallace Oakes (Brooke Weston Academy) was fifth in the Years 6-7 under 42kg category.

All players fought fantastically and were supported by their club coaches, even though they were representing their schools on this occasion.