BOXING: Success for Loleta ends a 43-year wait

Wellingborough ABC coach Ray Revell was beaming after Loleta Spencer ended his 43-year wait for a national champion by winning Youth honours in Banbury.

The 16-year-old welterweight was a points winner over Demi Uscroft (Tommy Coyle’s).

“It’s been a long time coming, but I’ve got my national champion at last,” said 70 year-old Revell, who reopened the club more than four decades ago having boxed himself for Lynn.

“I’ve had quarter finalists and semi finalists – and now I’ve got a champion.”

Revell always sensed Spencer would be a success.

He said: “Lolly was a 400 metre runner at school, so when she came to me she was already athletic and whatever I asked her to do, she would do straightaway.

“She was a quick learner – and she can box to a plan.”

Against Uscroft, the plan was to box.

“Uscroft was built like a tank,” said Revell. “She looked very strong and I told Lolly to box behind her jab and slow her with body shots.

“It worked. Lolly won every round.”

That was a sixth win in eight contests for Spencer, who Revell describes as “a long-limbed, out-and-out boxer.

“I’ve got a 6ft 4ins heavyweight in the gym and he can’t lay a glove on Lolly. She schools him!”

Spencer has had a good season, previously capturing gold at both the Esker Cup in Dublin and Women’s Box Cup and nobody is more proud of her success than Revell.

“I’ve known Lolly all her life,” he said. “Her grandmother lived three doors down from me and I always used to see her coming and going.”

Spencer is the second eldest of four brought up by her mother, Mel, on the Queensway estate.

“Life isn’t easy for them,” said Revell. “But Lolly has made the family very proud."