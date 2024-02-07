More competition success for Shudan Judo Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The non-profit sports club took seventeen students - boys and girls aged from six to fourteen, and a whole host of supporters made up of friends and families. Many of the students fought in both the novices category and then again in the open category, and brought home a combined total of eight gold, ten silver, and ten bronze medals.

“All we ask is that they try their hardest, and that they enjoy themselves,” says head coach, Dave Baldwin “and they’ve certainly done that.”

Some of the students were fighting in their first contest, but all took to it confidently.

Ethan wins silver at his first competition

“It’s great to see the progress they’ve made over the past few months and the look of achievement they get when the moves they’ve been practising pay off. But just as much, it’s great to see the determination, to see them getting back up and carrying on when the fight doesn’t go their way.”

Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club is run by volunteers, and offers a one whole month free trial to new members for both novices and experienced judoka.