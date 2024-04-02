LSK Martial Arts team are on the way up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After a strong 4 years, LSK Martial Arts continues to grow and achieve with its students.

Continuing to attend local kickboxing tournaments the Northants Open as well as travelling to the Peterborough Championship Series, achieving 4 gold 9 silver and 6 bronze during these competitions.

They also travelled to Nottingham to take part in the WAKO British Championship, competing against top class competitors, they were able to take 1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Competing at the Peterborough Championship Series in March 2024

As the team continues to grow so do the classes that are on offer, with classes 7 days a week across Kettering, Corby and Market Harborough.

Classes are suitable for all ages and abilities, including junior classes and adult mixed classes taking place with experienced instructors.