LSK Martial Arts team are on the way up
After a strong 4 years, LSK Martial Arts continues to grow and achieve with its students.
Continuing to attend local kickboxing tournaments the Northants Open as well as travelling to the Peterborough Championship Series, achieving 4 gold 9 silver and 6 bronze during these competitions.
They also travelled to Nottingham to take part in the WAKO British Championship, competing against top class competitors, they were able to take 1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.
As the team continues to grow so do the classes that are on offer, with classes 7 days a week across Kettering, Corby and Market Harborough.
Classes are suitable for all ages and abilities, including junior classes and adult mixed classes taking place with experienced instructors.
There are plenty of opportunities to join an ever growing team of like-minded people whether you are into fitness or looking to compete, there is something on offer for everyone.