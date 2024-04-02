LSK Martial Arts team are on the way up

A small club turns 4 years old and takes a big step in the kickboxing industry by gaining a gold at the WAKO British championships.
By Katy BostonContributor
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 10:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After a strong 4 years, LSK Martial Arts continues to grow and achieve with its students.

Continuing to attend local kickboxing tournaments the Northants Open as well as travelling to the Peterborough Championship Series, achieving 4 gold 9 silver and 6 bronze during these competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They also travelled to Nottingham to take part in the WAKO British Championship, competing against top class competitors, they were able to take 1 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Most Popular
Competing at the Peterborough Championship Series in March 2024Competing at the Peterborough Championship Series in March 2024
Competing at the Peterborough Championship Series in March 2024

As the team continues to grow so do the classes that are on offer, with classes 7 days a week across Kettering, Corby and Market Harborough.

Classes are suitable for all ages and abilities, including junior classes and adult mixed classes taking place with experienced instructors.

There are plenty of opportunities to join an ever growing team of like-minded people whether you are into fitness or looking to compete, there is something on offer for everyone.

Related topics:NottinghamKetteringCorbyMarket Harborough