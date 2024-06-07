Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Team Thunder does it again, with Middleweight Toby “Thunder” Bassett’s impressive third win (3-0) during his professional boxing career with the British Board of Boxing Control who have been overseeing British professional boxing since 1929.

Toby, aged just 24, who trains 6 days a week at Northampton Amateur Boxing Club, makes the weekly journey to Shinfield’s gym in Derbyshire to hone his skills with a stable of professional fighters and catch up with his management.

The Northampton supporters flocked to the fight in Derby to support Toby and the “Thunder” crowd did not disappoint, cheering him to the end of a tough match against Zane Clark, 31 from Sheffield.

Cool and collected Toby said “3-0 in the pro ranks, taking care of business in the ring and keeping a level head! Training resumes again soon to keep the momentum going”

Toby "Thunder" Bassett