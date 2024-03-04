Local gymnastics club perform at British champs, live on BBC2
and live on Freeview channel 276
We are Eclipse Gymnastics, based in Rushden.
Our Senior Display team performed at Ministrada 2023 against some of the best gymnastics display clubs in the UK and was proudly crowned overall winners of the seniors category with our theme 'Stranger Things'.
Our routine features amazing acrobatics, tumble, character costumes, props, stunts and various styles of dance!
We can guarantee you haven’t seen such a unique routine that tells a story about one of the most popular Netflix series around. If you are a Stranger Things' fan or not, it’s fun, dramatic and exciting!
We are honoured to be invited by British Gymnastics to perform this routine before the medal presentation of the British Artistic Championships on Sunday 17th March. The event will be televised on BBC2.