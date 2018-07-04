Life at Saints is 'something else', says new prop Davis

Will Davis says he can't wait to sample match action at Saints.

And the prop, who has joined from Championship club Ealing Trailfinders, admits life at Franklin's Gardens is on another level to anything he has experienced before.



Davis will compete with the likes of Alex Waller and Francois van Wyk for the loosehead starting spot this season.



The 27-year-old has established himself in England's second tier over recent years and is now looking forward to a shot at life in the Gallagher Premiership.



“I’ve settled in really well at Saints,” said Davis.



“The boys have been really welcoming, all the staff have as well so I’ve settled in really well.



“It was extremely exciting first of all. As soon as Saints got in contact with me it was a no-brainer really to come to a club like this, with the history it’s got.



“Ealing was a good club but Saints are on another level. The professionalism here is something else and it’s a level I’ve always want to play at.



"I jumped at the opportunity as soon as they came calling.



“It’s been called a ‘new era’ for the club and everyone’s in the same position. So, it’s easy for us all to come together as a group and have that one goal and all strive towards it.



“My first goal, though, is to pull on the black, green and gold jersey.



"I want to get out there, run around and obviously represent the Saints here at Franklin’s Gardens.



"I can’t wait for those opportunities.”