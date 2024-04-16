Kettering Town Football Club presents an evening with Jan Molby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kettering Town FC events team are excited to be hosting an evening with Liverpool and Denmark international Legend Jan Molby.

We are even more excited to introduce our new collaboration with the amazing charity Team Mikayla. Team Mikayla are a team of volunteers who raise money to grant wishes for children with cancer.

The aim of the event is to raise money for KTFC and raise money for Team Mikayla as well as raise awareness for the charity with a portion of the money raised being donated to the charity along with a raffle entirely supporting Team Mikayla.

KTFC Proudly presents

The event will be hosted by Paula Condé-Sharpe, Paul Cooke and Ed Palmer and offers a standard seated ticket and a VIP ticket. The VIP ticket includes entry into a VIP area where you can chat to Jan, get merchandise signed and have a photograph taken.

This promises to be another amazing event and the last of the season, so don’t miss out on a great night and an opportunity to support the club ahead of next season.

Jan is a former Denmark International and Liverpool legend, being capped 33 times for his country and playing for 12 years for Liverpool before moving on as player-manager for Swansea and then on to Kidderminster Harriers where he successfully won the conference title and gained promotion to the football league, in his first season as manager.

Now a TV pundit, Jan will talk about when he was asked to be Poppies manager back in the Rockingham Road days with an interesting insight into his decision-making at that time.

Jan is hugely supportive of the Poppies and checks our form throughout the season.

Come and join us for a fabulous evening of football anecdotes, a memorabilia auction, food van and lots of laughs along with supporting our treasured club!

Up the Poppies.