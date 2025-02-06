Kettering judo star is the new champ

Rory Tyrrell (second from left) with other winners at the European Portuguese Cup contest.

Kettering born Judo competitor Rory Tyrrell (21) has become the new British champion in his class, the under 81kg. Just before Christmas 2024, he won gold after a victory over his opponent in the national championships.

Rory has been keen on the sport since he started at the age of 7 with the Kettering Premier Judo Club. His mother, Mrs Joanne Tyrrell said: ‘It’s been a long road for Rory to win such success, but his real ambition is to compete at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles’.

Rory has progressed from training in his spare time after school to becoming a full-time competitor, living and training at Camberley Judo Club, and coached by Luke Preston, an Olympic coach for the 2012 Games. Already a member of the GB squad, he earned a bronze medal in October 2024 at the European Portuguese cup, which resulted in him being selected to represent Britain in the under-23 European championships in Poland. In November last, he gained his Black Belt 2nd Dan. At the national championships held at Warwick University in December, he won the gold medal to become national champion in the under 81kg category.

As the New Year starts, Rory’s first competition is the Scottish Open, followed by the Belgian Open and then the Ljubljana European cup.

Judo competitors need not only skill and dedication but also funding for match fees, training, travel costs and kit. The sport is very international, and Rory has travelled to competitions in Spain and other parts of Europe to advance his career. Joanne Tyrrell, who works as a seamstress, along with her family and friends, have worked hard over many years to support Rory, when it became clear he had a real talent for the sport. While he was a student, Lodge Park Academy helped Rory and since then Kettering Old Grammar School Foundation has provided bursaries; other sponsors are IMKA and T James who contributed to his kit and helped Rory to his success.

Rory Tyrrell is not only a Judo practitioner but also provides coaching to young competitors and his girl-friend is in the GB women’s squad.