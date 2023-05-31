Kettering Buccleuch Academy students head to Twickenham
Kettering Buccleuch Academy students took part in Project Rugby this weekend, representing Northampton Saints at the Gallagher Premiership Final, taking to the pitch at both Twickenham and The Stoop, Harlequins home ground.
Several students from KBA were able to grace the hallowed turf of Twickenham during the season’s pinnacle event, the Gallagher Premiership Final.
In conjunction with Northampton Saints and Premiership Rugby, the students took part in Project Rugby.
Project Rugby is a joint initiative between Premiership Rugby and England Rugby designed to increase participation in the game by people from traditionally underrepresented group.
The students, boys and girls from Years 8 to 11 took part in a touch rugby event at Twickenham Stoop (the home of Harlequins Rugby Club) before heading over to Twickenham to watch the main event.
They were then able to get onto the pitch at half-time to play in front of more than 60,000 spectators.
The students were chosen as a reward for their commitment to rugby at KBA during their time here.