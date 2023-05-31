News you can trust since 1897
Kettering Buccleuch Academy students head to Twickenham

What a day for these guys!
By Stephen FraherContributor
Published 31st May 2023, 15:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:34 BST

Kettering Buccleuch Academy students took part in Project Rugby this weekend, representing Northampton Saints at the Gallagher Premiership Final, taking to the pitch at both Twickenham and The Stoop, Harlequins home ground.

Several students from KBA were able to grace the hallowed turf of Twickenham during the season’s pinnacle event, the Gallagher Premiership Final.

In conjunction with Northampton Saints and Premiership Rugby, the students took part in Project Rugby.

Kettering Buccleuch Academy students grace the hallowed Twickenham turfKettering Buccleuch Academy students grace the hallowed Twickenham turf
Project Rugby is a joint initiative between Premiership Rugby and England Rugby designed to increase participation in the game by people from traditionally underrepresented group.

The students, boys and girls from Years 8 to 11 took part in a touch rugby event at Twickenham Stoop (the home of Harlequins Rugby Club) before heading over to Twickenham to watch the main event.

They were then able to get onto the pitch at half-time to play in front of more than 60,000 spectators.

The students were chosen as a reward for their commitment to rugby at KBA during their time here.

Kettering Buccleuch Academy students grace the hallowed Twickenham turf.Kettering Buccleuch Academy students grace the hallowed Twickenham turf.
Kettering Buccleuch Academy students grace the hallowed Twickenham turf.Kettering Buccleuch Academy students grace the hallowed Twickenham turf.
Kettering Buccleuch Academy students grace the hallowed Twickenham turf.Kettering Buccleuch Academy students grace the hallowed Twickenham turf.
Kettering Buccleuch Academy students grace the hallowed Twickenham turf.Kettering Buccleuch Academy students grace the hallowed Twickenham turf.
