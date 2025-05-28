Kettering Arrows Youth Darts Club opens its doors to young players

Kettering Arrows Inclusive Youth Darts

A brand new inclusive darts initiative, Kettering Arrows, is launching in Burton Latimer to provide a safe, welcoming, and supportive space for young people aged 8–17 who are neurodivergent or struggle with social anxiety.

The first session kicks off on Monday, 9th June at Burton Latimer Band Club, and promises to be a fun-filled evening of confidence-building, socialising, and of course, darts! Sessions will run weekly from 6:00pm to 8:00pm, with players rotating between six themed darts boards offering a variety of exciting games.

Founder Emma Atkins explains:

“Kettering Arrows is about more than darts – it’s about giving these young people a place where they can feel accepted, develop social skills, and be part of a community that understands and supports them.”

The group has already received incredible support from local families and businesses. Thanks to our shirt sponsor Games Room and our gifts sponsor, each player will receive a custom team shirt and rewards for participation. We are still seeking a tablet sponsor to help track scores and player progress.

Volunteers Welcome

We’re also looking for volunteers to help us run sessions — darts knowledge is a bonus but not essential. If you’re passionate about supporting young people in a fun and relaxed environment, we’d love to hear from you.

You're Invited!

Local media and community members are warmly invited to attend our opening session on June 9th, to witness first-hand the positive impact this project is set to make.

Follow us on Facebook for updates: facebook.com/ketteringarrows