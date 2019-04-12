Injury-hit Saints make three changes for crucial Harlequins clash

Tom Wood, Jamie Gibson and Api Ratuniyarawa return to the Saints starting line-up for Saturday's crucial Gallagher Premiership game at Harlequins (kick-off 3pm).

Wood, Gibson and Ratuniyarawa come in for Heinrich Brüssow (concussion), Lewis Ludlam (shoulder) and Alex Moon (ankle) respectively as Saints contend with a lengthy injury list that is made up of 17 names.

Andy Symons (knee), Harry Mallinder (knee), Mike Haywood (knee), Dylan Hartley (knee), Ehren Painter (calf), Paddy Ryan (knee), James Haskell (toe), Fraser Dingwall (ankle), David Ribbans (ankle), James Fish (concussion), James Craig (hamstring), Nafi Tuitavake (elbow), Ollie Sleightholme (ankle) and Luther Burrell (concussion) are also sidelined.

England Under-20s hooker Samson Ma'asi is set to make his full Saints debut from the bench at the Stoop.

Mitch Eadie, James Grayson and Andrew Kellaway, who all featured in the Wanderers' 40-36 win against Newcastle on Monday, are also among the replacements.

Saints: Furbank; Tuala, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; van Wyk, Marshall, Hill; Ratuniyarawa, Lawes; Gibson, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Ma'asi, Waller, Franks, Coles, Eadie, Mitchell, Grayson, Kellaway.