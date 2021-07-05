Star Charley turns down Olympic spot

Charley Hull competed at the Olympics in Rio in 2016 but won't be heading to Tokyo this summer. Picture by Tristan Jones

Wellingborough professional Charley Hull has turned down a place on Great Britain’s golf team for the Tokyo Olympics between August 4 and 7.

The 25-year-old, who qualified for selection via her world golf ranking of 41, has opted to not travel to Japan and instead concentrate on the Evian Championship on July 22 and the Women’s British Open on August 19.

Hull, who finished tied seventh at Rio 2016, wrote in an Instagram post: “I’ve been thinking long and hard over the past few months about this year’s Olympics and whether or not I’d be able to give my best performance given all the scheduling and travel challenges involved.

“Obviously it would be a huge privilege to represent my country but I have, very reluctantly, made the tough decision not to travel this year which has been very hard given all the amazing memories I have from my experience in Rio five years ago.