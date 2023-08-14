News you can trust since 1897
Northants superstar Charley so sure her time will come after second-placed finish

Northamptonshire golf superstar Charley Hull is determined to make 2024 the year she secures her first major title after she finished in outright second place in the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 14th Aug 2023, 07:43 BST- 3 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 07:47 BST

Having already taken the runners-up spot at the US Open earlier this year, the Burton Latimer ace had to settle for second again after American Lilia Vu stormed to her second major victory of the year to win by six strokes.

The duo began the final day as co-leaders on nine-under-par and while Hull finished by carding a one-over-par round of 73, Vu fired in six birdies to close out with a five-under-par 67 to take the title on 14-under-par.

Hull, a three-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner, had two bogeys on her front nine but produced a moment of magic on the 11th when chipping in from the bunker for eagle.

She then had one birdie sandwiched between bogeys on holes 15, 16 and 17 but still secured her best-ever finish in her home major.

And, while she felt she didn’t get the breaks in the final round, she was still able to reflect on another fine week in which she received incredible support from her home crowd.

“Lilia played unbelievable, and I just don’t feel like I got a break to be fair,” Hull told the LET website.

“Starting from the first hole, I hit a good putt and then on five, I lipped out.

Charley Hull celebrates after chipping in from the bunker for eagle on the 11th hole in the final round of the AIG Women's Open. Pictures by Warren Little/Getty ImagesCharley Hull celebrates after chipping in from the bunker for eagle on the 11th hole in the final round of the AIG Women's Open. Pictures by Warren Little/Getty Images
“It was a death lip-out all the way around the hole, and I didn’t feel anything went my way, even some lies that I had, and I was just running out of steam at the end.

“It’s just annoying because this is my fourth second-place finish of the year and my second second-place finish in a major.

“But I really feel like next year will be my time for me just because I’m going to really focus on working on that over this winter. I feel like I want to start tomorrow with my coach.

“I was shocked how many young kids came up to me.

Charley Hull congratulates champion Lilia Vu after the final roundCharley Hull congratulates champion Lilia Vu after the final round
“It’s quite cute and really inspiring because when I was younger, I used to look up to Laura (Davies) but it’s kind of cool how they are looking up to me now. The signs – it’s lovely.”

Vu was understandably delighted after another major success.

But the 25-year-old also paid tribute to Hull, describing her as “a really great golfer”.

“I can’t thank my team and my family enough for really believing in me,” said Vu.

The Burton Latimer ace acknowledges the crowd after her eagle at 11The Burton Latimer ace acknowledges the crowd after her eagle at 11
“It was really hard for the past couple of months and somehow, they really believed in me and helped me get this win here.

“I love playing with Charley, she is so fun to watch. I remember looking back on Saturday at the crowd and just wanting to play with her.

“She is so great, so nice and I love playing with her. She’s a really great golfer.

“This has been the best crowd I have ever played in front of in my life.

“I will remember this moment for the rest of my life.

“They have been so great; I know they were rooting for Charley, but they clapped for me too which is amazing.”

The year is far from done for Hull, however, as she is set to be part of the European team to play the USA in the Solheim Cup in Spain next month.

