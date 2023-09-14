Kettering's Charley Hull setting sights on Solheim Cup win

Kettering's Charley Hull in action during the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati on Sunday (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Hull just narrowly missed out again on an LPGA Tour victory, despite delivering a sensational back nine to force a play-off at the Kroger Queen City Championship on Sunday.

The Kettering golfer was five shots behind Minjee Lee with eight holes left to play, but she produced a fantastic late charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull cancelled out a birdie at the 11th with a dropped shot at the next, where Lee made a double-bogey to see her lead cut to three, before three consecutive birdies from the 14th moved her alongside her playing partner on 16 under.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A sensational putt from off the back of the green by Hull on the first extra hole was millimetres away from completing a dramatic victory, stopping alongside the pin, before Lee secured the win with a tap-in birdie on the second play-offhole.

Hull's runner-up finish follows second-placed efforts at the US Women's Open and the AIG Women's Open this summer, with the 27-year-old now focused on making a sixth consecutive Solheim Cup appearance for Team Europe.

"I'm looking forward to Solheim," Hull told Sky Sports.

"I'm looking forward to doing some work next week with my coach and just getting into it again and closing out the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Suzann (Pettersen) is going to be a great captain. She's one of my favourite players ever to play the game, so it's pretty cool. I wish she was on the team."

Hull's runner-up finish is her third in as many months on the LPGA Tour and fifth worldwide since her most recent victory the Ascendent LPGA last October, with former Ladies European Tour player Sophie Walker impressed by her progress in recent seasons.

"The biggest credit I can say about Charley at the moment is her reliability," Walker said.

"The kid just can't stop finishing second, that's the thing that's annoying! She has had three seconds in the last few months and you wonder when she will actually get that win.