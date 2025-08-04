Kettering golfer Charley Hull ‘proud’ as she claims superb second place in Women’s Open
The Kettering golfer fell just short of her first major title victory as she finished as joint runner-up on nine-under-par with Japan's Minami Katsu, two shots behind winner Miyu Yamashita, who also hails from Japan.
It was a brilliant effort from Hull, who stormed into contention with a six-under-par round on Saturday, and on the final day she produced another storming display to stay on the heels of Yamashita.
Hull, who hails from Burton Latimer, chased the leader all afternoon and got to within one shot after 15 holes, but untimely bogeys at the 16th and 17th, her only dropped shots of the day, effectively ended her hopes as she completed a three-under-par final round.
Yamashita had gone top of the leaderboard after posting a stunning seven-under-par 65 on Friday morning, and she stayed in pole position from there on in, clinching the win with a par on the 18th.
For Hull, it is her fourth second-place finish in a major championship, and although frustrated, she was delighted with her performance, particularly as she only recently recovered from a virus that saw her withdraw from the Evian Championship just four weeks ago.
Hull had been 11 shots adrift of Yamashita after two rounds, so to get so close was an achievement in itself, and she said: "I really enjoyed it out there.
"I felt so in control of my game and I know in my head it's not like I whiffed a drive or whiffed a shot. I hit a good shot on 16.
"I don't feel like I've actually mucked it up by mishitting any shots, which I think everybody can probably agree, you know what I mean? I played so solid.
"Coming into this week, I didn't think I was going to make the cut. That's the truth of it.
"I wasn't hitting it very well. I couldn't prepare as well as I wanted to because I was poorly. I obviously collapsed three times in the round at the Evian and then I still wasn't feeling well until Sunday last week.
"So I think I've done pretty well and, considering my mindset coming into it, I'm pretty proud of myself."
Speaking via a translator after collecting the winners' trophy and cash prize of £1.1m, Yamashita said: "To win such a historic tournament in front of all these amazing fans is such an incredible feeling.
"To be part of such a moment in history is something very special."
