County star Charley an automatic pick to play in sixth successive Solheim Cup

The Burton Latimer superstar will be competing in her sixth successive Solheim Cup.

She made her debut aged just 17 and has been on the winning team on three occasions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now 27, Hull secured her spot by leading the way for the Europeans in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings after enjoying a fine season, which has seen her finish as runner-up in both the US Women’s Open and the AIG Women’s Open.

Burton Latimer's Charley Hull will play in the Solheim Cup again next month. Picture by Warren Little/Getty Images

The other automatic picks for the tournament against Team USA in Finca Cortesin, Spain included France’s Celine Boutier, Swedish trio Maja Stark, Linn Grant and playing vice-captain Anna Nordqvist, England’s Georgia Hall, Ireland’s Leona Maguire and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda.

Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen, who is due to make her four captain’s picks tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon, said: “I’m very happy with my team right now for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

“Congratulations to the eight players who have automatically qualified, we have so much experience in the team and it’s great to have our rookies Maja and Linn representing Europe for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have never had such a strong group of players in terms of world ranking.

“The European players have been playing well this year and putting in strong performances across the board.”