Charley opens the season with a tie for second spot in Florida
Burton Latimer’s Charley Hull maintained her excellent recent form into the new year as she compiled four rounds of 69 to finish joint-second in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on the LPGA Tour in Florida, writes Steve Jackson.
The Kettering-born golfer, who qualified for the prestigious season opener by winning the Volunteers of America Classic in October, carded just one bogey in the first round, before bagging six birdies on day two.
After staying in contention with a consistent penultimate round, Hull carded five birdies and an eagle on the final day to finish level with Maja Stark – four shots behind winner Brooke Henderson.