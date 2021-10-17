Charley clinches individual title at Aramco Team Series – New York

Charley Hull

Charley Hull clinched the individual title at the Aramco Team Series – New York as she won her first Ladies European Tour (LET) title for two years in superb fashion.

Having led Team Hull to an exceptional final day, which saw them produce a round of 20-under-par for a total of 40-under-par to secure third place behind winners Team Jessica Korda and Team Popov, the Burton Latimer superstar took the honours in the individual competition.

Off the back of the sensational team performance, Hull recorded the round of the day in the individual competition.

After starting her round with four consecutive birdies, the Solheim Cup star carded a flawless round of 65 (seven-under-par) at Glen Oaks Club to catapult her to 12-under-par and win the individual title – her third LET victory.

“I was playing well the first couple of days, but today I really got it going,” the 25-year-old said.

“It was tricky conditions out there, so that is probably one of the best rounds I have played ever.

“I was very proud of myself and to finish with a birdie I’m very happy.

“I think 16, 17 and 18 are all tough holes and on the 16th, I hit a wedge shot coming in there and it just skipped over.

“On 17 it was a three-club wind, I hit a rescue 200-yards into the back bunker. It was a tricky up-and-down, I haven’t been my best at them this year, but I have worked on them over the last few weeks. It was a good up-and-down and a good birdie on the last.”

After winning for the first time since the 2019 Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, Abu Dhabi, Hull wants to round off 2021 in style.