Charley all set for a lead role in Solheim Cup

Charley Hull will be trying to help Team Europe retain the Solheim Cup this weekend. Picture courtesy of LET

Top county golfer Charley Hull is expected to play a lead role in Europe’s attempt to retain the Solheim Cup as the side take on the USA at Inverness Club in Ohio this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wellingborough professional, who qualified for the team through her world ranking, has a magnificent record in the biennial tournament after becoming the youngest player to compete in the match in 2013.

After picking up two points out of three as a 17-year-old on debut in Europe’s only victory on US soil, Hull has lost just twice in 12 pairs and singles ties since – and was unbeaten as Europe staged a remarkable comeback win at Gleneagles two years ago.