Charley all set for a lead role in Solheim Cup
The Northamptonshire star will be looking to maintain her fine record as Team Europe bid to retain the trophy
Top county golfer Charley Hull is expected to play a lead role in Europe’s attempt to retain the Solheim Cup as the side take on the USA at Inverness Club in Ohio this weekend.
The Wellingborough professional, who qualified for the team through her world ranking, has a magnificent record in the biennial tournament after becoming the youngest player to compete in the match in 2013.
After picking up two points out of three as a 17-year-old on debut in Europe’s only victory on US soil, Hull has lost just twice in 12 pairs and singles ties since – and was unbeaten as Europe staged a remarkable comeback win at Gleneagles two years ago.
With Hull never having lost a foursomes game, European captain Catriona Matthew could be tempted to partner the Kettering-born golfer with in-form Georgia Hall or fellow English pro Mel Reid on the first morning.