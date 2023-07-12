Brilliant Charley charges up to take a tie for second at US Women’s Open

Charley Hull celebrates after making a birdie in the final round of the US Women's Open. Picture by Harry How/Getty Images

Hull, who is from Burton Latimer, charged up the leaderboard on the final day at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California with a brilliant round of 66.

The 27-year-old was sitting in seventh place at the start of the final day after rounds of 73, 72 and 71.

But her final-round heroics weren’t quite enough as she finished three strokes behind Allisen Corpuz who secured her maiden major title on nine-under-part with Hull in a tie for second on six-under with South Korea’s Jiyai Shin.

Hull got off to a superb start with an eagle on the par-five second and carried on her charge with six birdies offset by two bogeys to see her equal her best finish in a major after she also finished as runner-up at the Chevron Championship in 2016.

“I played really well,” Hull told the LPGA website.

“I just wanted to make as many birdies as I could. I enjoy chasing someone down because you have to make birdies and get up that leaderboard.

“I started off fast and I just played really well. I felt really confident going into it and I am really happy with it.

“I love the golf course, it’s unbelievable. You grow up watching it as a kid and it’s pretty cool to be playing out here, it’s special.

“I am quite an aggressive person when it comes to life and I feel I am quite aggressive on the golf course. I like to go for pins. At the end of the day, it’s a game and you might as well make it fun.

“I have been working hard on my swing at home. It shows me that if you work hard, you get rewards and I can’t wait for the Evian Championship now.”

The Amundi Evian Championship, which is the next women’s major, takes place in France between July 27 and 30.

