News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Brilliant Charley charges up to take a tie for second at US Women’s Open

Northamptonshire golf star Charley Hull was delighted with her final round as she finished in a tie for second place at the US Women’s Open.
Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:43 BST- 2 min read
Charley Hull celebrates after making a birdie in the final round of the US Women's Open. Picture by Harry How/Getty ImagesCharley Hull celebrates after making a birdie in the final round of the US Women's Open. Picture by Harry How/Getty Images
Charley Hull celebrates after making a birdie in the final round of the US Women's Open. Picture by Harry How/Getty Images

Hull, who is from Burton Latimer, charged up the leaderboard on the final day at Pebble Beach Golf Links in California with a brilliant round of 66.

The 27-year-old was sitting in seventh place at the start of the final day after rounds of 73, 72 and 71.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But her final-round heroics weren’t quite enough as she finished three strokes behind Allisen Corpuz who secured her maiden major title on nine-under-part with Hull in a tie for second on six-under with South Korea’s Jiyai Shin.

Hull got off to a superb start with an eagle on the par-five second and carried on her charge with six birdies offset by two bogeys to see her equal her best finish in a major after she also finished as runner-up at the Chevron Championship in 2016.

Most Popular

“I played really well,” Hull told the LPGA website.

“I just wanted to make as many birdies as I could. I enjoy chasing someone down because you have to make birdies and get up that leaderboard.

“I started off fast and I just played really well. I felt really confident going into it and I am really happy with it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I love the golf course, it’s unbelievable. You grow up watching it as a kid and it’s pretty cool to be playing out here, it’s special.

“I am quite an aggressive person when it comes to life and I feel I am quite aggressive on the golf course. I like to go for pins. At the end of the day, it’s a game and you might as well make it fun.

“I have been working hard on my swing at home. It shows me that if you work hard, you get rewards and I can’t wait for the Evian Championship now.”

The Amundi Evian Championship, which is the next women’s major, takes place in France between July 27 and 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hull is also in line to once again represent Europe in the Solheim Cup, which is being held in Spain in September.

Related topics:HullCaliforniaSouth Korea