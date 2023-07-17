A week on from finishing as the runner up in the US Women’s Open, the Burton Latimer star was back on home soil for the event at Centurion Club.

Hull fired a final round of 68 to finish on seven-under-par, four strokes behind winner and world number two Nelly Korda.

Three-time LET winner Hull rolled in three birdies in four holes on the front nine but dropped a shot on the ninth to make the turn in 35.

She then rolled in three further birdies on her back nine for a round of 68 and to seal her second consecutive second-place finish.

Hull now has a break before competing in the Amundi Evian Championship, which gets under way at the Evian Resort Golf Club in France on July 27 while the AIG Women’s Open takes place at Walton Heath between August 10 and 13.

“I played pretty well today, I was pretty happy,” said the 27-year-old as she reflected on her performance at Centurion Club.

“It was very windy out there. I just felt very tired this week after last week.

“It kind of hit me yesterday (Saturday) but I got a good night’s sleep. It was good fun out there and nice to be playing in front of the home crowds.

“I feel really good, I feel like my game is in good shape. Second last week and second this week, roll on Evian.

“It feels like a good week at the office, but at the same time it sucks because you just keep knocking on the door but hopefully, a win is around the corner.”

It was also a second-placed finish for the Northamptonshire golfer in the team standings as Team Hull ended up just one behind Team Hall on 23-under-par.