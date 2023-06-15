Three Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club judoka attended the Amateur Judo Association open competition in Lincoln on Sunday, June 11, and all three came away with gold medals.

Ollie won three fights to earn him gold in the age 10 group.

Mathew then took gold in the age 13 group, before being invited to fight in the 14 to 17 years group, where he won gold again.

Finally Michael took gold in the senior open, before being entered into the masters group where he took silver.

Another great day all round for the club, which highlights the hard work the lads have been putting in.

Anyone interested in trying judo at Shudan Judo club, can find out more information via the club's Facebook page @shudanjudo, their website shudanjudo.co.uk or by calling head coach Dave on 07766 533165.

