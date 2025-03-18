Gold for Matthew, the new AJA National Champion.placeholder image
Gold medal wins for Shudan Judo Club at AJA National Championship

Published 18th Mar 2025
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 06:48 BST
For the third year in a row, Shudan Judo Club have been successful at the Amateur Judo Association National Closed Championship, earning more spaces on the AJA National Squad, and with five students being crowned AJA National Champions.

On Sunday March 16th 2025, twenty students from Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club attended the event held in Erdington, Birmingham, supported by family and friends.

After a long day of fighting, the team were not disappointed and came away with five gold medals, six silver, five bronze, and a total of fifteen spaces on the AJA National Squad, along with a chance to fight in the International Houvast Judo Tournament in Mierlo, Holland, later this year.

"They've all worked so hard leading up to this event, and that hard work is paying off;" said Shudan Judo Club Head Coach, Dave Baldwin, "we're really proud of them. "

Anyone interested in trying judo at the non-profit club in Wellingborough can call Dave on 07766533165, check Facebook@shudanjudo, or visit their website www.shudanjudo.co.uk

All new members from complete beginners to experienced judoka can take advantage of a one month free trial, which is up to twelve sessions.

Matthew fights for gold.

Matthew fights for gold. Photo: Submitted

Gold for Vlad, the new AJA National Champion.

Gold for Vlad, the new AJA National Champion. Photo: Submitted

Vlad wins by hold-down.

Vlad wins by hold-down. Photo: Submitted

Gold for Jisto, the new AJA National Champion in his weight group, and silver for Ethan, both students at Shudan Judo Club

Gold for Jisto, the new AJA National Champion in his weight group, and silver for Ethan, both students at Shudan Judo Club Photo: Submitted

