Gold medal wins for Shudan Judo Club at AJA National Championship

On Sunday March 16th 2025, twenty students from Shudan Wellingborough Judo Club attended the event held in Erdington, Birmingham, supported by family and friends.

After a long day of fighting, the team were not disappointed and came away with five gold medals, six silver, five bronze, and a total of fifteen spaces on the AJA National Squad, along with a chance to fight in the International Houvast Judo Tournament in Mierlo, Holland, later this year.

"They've all worked so hard leading up to this event, and that hard work is paying off;" said Shudan Judo Club Head Coach, Dave Baldwin, "we're really proud of them. "

Anyone interested in trying judo at the non-profit club in Wellingborough can call Dave on 07766533165, check Facebook@shudanjudo, or visit their website www.shudanjudo.co.uk

All new members from complete beginners to experienced judoka can take advantage of a one month free trial, which is up to twelve sessions.

