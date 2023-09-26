Former World Superbike Champion guest at Barton Seagrave charity event
Former World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty was the guest at a charity chat show evening at The Stirrup Cup in Barton Seagrave on Monday, September 25.
Fogarty won four World Superbike titles and went on to gain further fame by becoming “King of the Jungle” after winning I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2014.
The evening was hosted by former Grand Prix racer and TV commentator Keith Huewen and in front of a sell out crowd.
“It’s great to meet so many people that are still interested in my racing career,” said Fogarty who retired from racing after being injured in a crash in Australia 23 years ago.
The evening raised more than £600 for children's medical research charity Action for A-T.