Former World Superbike Champion guest at Barton Seagrave charity event

Former World Superbike Champion Carl Fogarty was the guest at a charity chat show evening at The Stirrup Cup in Barton Seagrave on Monday, September 25.
By Chris HerringContributor
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:57 BST- 1 min read
Fogarty won four World Superbike titles and went on to gain further fame by becoming “King of the Jungle” after winning I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here in 2014.

The evening was hosted by former Grand Prix racer and TV commentator Keith Huewen and in front of a sell out crowd.

“It’s great to meet so many people that are still interested in my racing career,” said Fogarty who retired from racing after being injured in a crash in Australia 23 years ago.

The evening raised more than £600 for children's medical research charity Action for A-T.

