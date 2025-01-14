Former Hull City, Middlesbrough and Bradford City footballer Dean Windass confirms Stirrup Cup attendance after dementia diagnosis.
Former footballer Dean Windass has confirmed his attendance at The Stirrup Cup for a chat show evening on February 4 after last week's news of his dementia diagnosis.
Windass is the guest for an evening of his, generally humorous, career tales after playing for a dozen clubs including Hull, Middlesbrough and Bradford.
After his diagnosis annoucement last week he said: "People don't need to worry about me, I'm fine."
The affable 55-year-old added on social media: "To be fair, I'm more than fine because I didn't even know I had a brain!"
Windass will be joined by comedian Aaron James for the evening at The Stirrup Cup which gets under way at 7.00pm.