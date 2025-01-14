Former Hull City, Middlesbrough and Bradford City footballer Dean Windass confirms Stirrup Cup attendance after dementia diagnosis.

By Chris Herring
Contributor
Published 14th Jan 2025, 10:51 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 11:24 BST
Former football Dean Windass has been diagnosed with dementiaFormer football Dean Windass has been diagnosed with dementia
Former football Dean Windass has been diagnosed with dementia
Former footballer Dean Windass has confirmed his attendance at The Stirrup Cup for a chat show evening on February 4 after last week's news of his dementia diagnosis.

Windass is the guest for an evening of his, generally humorous, career tales after playing for a dozen clubs including Hull, Middlesbrough and Bradford.

After his diagnosis annoucement last week he said: "People don't need to worry about me, I'm fine."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The affable 55-year-old added on social media: "To be fair, I'm more than fine because I didn't even know I had a brain!"

Windass will be joined by comedian Aaron James for the evening at The Stirrup Cup which gets under way at 7.00pm.

Related topics:Hull CityBradford CityMiddlesbroughPeopleBradfordHull
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice