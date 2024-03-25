Yussuf at the double as in-form Kettering Town see off Alvechurch to claim fifth straight win

Adi Yussuf celebrates putting Kettering Town in front against Alvechurch (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery must surely be in the running for manager of the month, after masterminding Kettering's fourth league win on the spin.

Furthermore it was the sixth clean sheet earned since the former Quorn manager took over at Latimer Park, as the Poppies continue to show their desire to not only survive, but finish as high as possible in the table.

They are now nine points clear of the drop zone – and just six points off the top 10!

Adi Yussuf celebrates his second goal (Picture: Peter Short)

Before any football could be played, a minute's applause sounded out to mark the passing of club great Billy Kellock.

Tributes were led by the all-conquering academy under 14s squad, now set to represent the midlands in the National Junior Premier League - a feat that Billy would have been delighted to be associated with.

Weather conditions were always going to play a part with hail battering the local area just hours before kick-off.

Neither side particularly got to grips with the wind, a fact perfectly demonstrated by Bruno Andrade's free kick after just four minutes which sailed harmlessly over the bar.

Action from Kettering Town's 2-0 win over Alvechurch (Picture: Peter Short)

However, the conditions did have a helping hand with the opening goal on 15 minutes.

Andrade delivered a pinpoint cross from the left, all be it slightly wind assisted, over keeper Ronnie Hollingshead to find the on-rushing Adi Yussuf to nod in from just three yards out.

Dylan Allen-Hadley couldn't quite connect cleanly with Ethen Patterson's cross three minutes after conceding, whilst Jack Hallahan first had a shot well blocked on 30 minutes and another tame effort easily claimed by Arlo Doherty in the Kettering goal with three minutes of the half remaining.

In truth the game was proving a tough watch for the larger crowd bought in by the Non-League Day initiative.

There was a minute's applause in memory of Billy Kellock (Picture: Peter Short)

The second half did little to improve the quality on show with both defences well set.

Nick Clayton-Phillips could only lump his effort over the bar on 54, Jaanai Gordon couldn't quite get on the end of a quality cross on 70 minutes while Hallahan had another soft effort saved 10 minutes later.

But as Alvechurch began to tire from chasing the equaliser, Yussuf continued like a Duracell bunny and calmed home nerves by adding a second goal four minutes from time.

Surrounded by green shirts he managed to drive toward the edge of the area and was allowed to chip a shot just beyond Hollingshead's fingertips and in-off the bar to secure the points.

Kettering now have that nine-point gap to the relegation zone, but results over style is still very much the number one priority.