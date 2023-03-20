News you can trust since 1897
Youngster Luca is rewarded with a first-team deal at the Poppies

Luca Miller has signed a first-team deal with Kettering Town.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:15 GMT- 1 min read

The young forward, who has been a key member of the Poppies’ Under-18s team this season, has signed a first-team deal with the club for what has been described as “an undisclosed length of time”.

Miller has played a big role for the youth team in a season which has seen them reach the first round of the FA Youth Cup while also competing for four other trophies.

He has also been playing senior football in the United Counties League Premier Division South this season, scoring eight goals in 27 appearances for Desborough Town.

Luca Miller put pen to paper on a first-team deal at Kettering Town with club secretary Ian Hopewell. Picture courtesy of Poppies Media
It’s understood Miller has been training with the first-team squad in recent months, leading to him being rewarded with a deal.

