The young forward, who has been a key member of the Poppies’ Under-18s team this season, has signed a first-team deal with the club for what has been described as “an undisclosed length of time”.

Miller has played a big role for the youth team in a season which has seen them reach the first round of the FA Youth Cup while also competing for four other trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been playing senior football in the United Counties League Premier Division South this season, scoring eight goals in 27 appearances for Desborough Town.

Luca Miller put pen to paper on a first-team deal at Kettering Town with club secretary Ian Hopewell. Picture courtesy of Poppies Media