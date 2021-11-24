Young Diamonds end Kettering's unbeaten start in Northants Senior Youth League

Football news. Photo: Getty Images

The week`s action saw North Division leaders Kettering Town beaten for the first time in the in the Northants Senior Youth League by arch-rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

The young Poppies were short of defenders on the night and Diamonds took full advantage of that.

They ran out 5-0 winners, although the game was a little closer than the final scoreline suggests.

Goals from Callum Farmer, Ijah Augustine, Owen Brooks and Ollie Page were added to by a Kettering own goal, with two goals coming in the final few minutes.

Corby Town enjoyed a 7-1 Steel Park romp against bottom-markers Rothwell Corinthians.

And it was a special evening for the Steelboys` Kaden McAlinden, who notched five of the goals.

He scored a hat-trick inside 14 minutes and then made it 4-0 just two minutes after half-time.

Finley Evans and Richmond Asiedu added two more before McAlinden notched his fifth and Corby`s seventh in the 65th minute, with Josh Beattie responding for the visitors.

In the South Division, Cranfield United lead the table by three points after a 2-0 home win over Kempston Rovers, who had Plamedi Bomolo sent-off for two bookable offences.

Stanley Ayre and Louis Johnson scored the Cranfield goals, who took over leadership from Wellingborough Whitworth Red, whose game against neighbours Irchester United was postponed due to a Covid-19 issue.

Cogenhoe United moved up to third spot after edging a 1-0 win against Bedford Town at Compton Park.

Liam Isaac scored the all-important goal for the young Cooks in the 33rd minute.

Bugbrooke St Michael returned to league action for the first time since September due to the FA Youth Cup and David Joyce Cup exploits.

And they inflicted a 6-1 hammering on Biggleswade Town at Bird Close.

Munashe Tichawona on the half-hour mark and then Charlie Olive three minutes before the break gave the young Badgers a 2-0 interval lead.