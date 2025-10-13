'You will be missed' - Poppies owner pays tribute to Ranger as striker exits

Nile Ranger has left Kettering Town (photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Kettering Town owner George Akhtar has hailed Nile Ranger after the striker’s departure by mutual consent was confirmed on Sunday.

Ranger made his Poppies debut against St Ives Town on September 9 last year and scored his first goal, a penalty, in the 1-0 FA Cup win against Cleethorpes Town.

Ranger, who made his 50th Poppies appearance last Saturday at Alvechurch, will forever be remembered as part of the club's recent folklore thanks to his headed winning goal at Sixfields against Northampton Town in the FA Cup first round in front of the BBC cameras last November.

And Akhtar said: “I want to personally thank Nile Ranger for the memories he has left the Kettering Town faithful.

"His commitment to the club, both on and off the pitch, is a testament to him. You will be missed.

"Big players step up in big games and that’s what epitomises Nile Ranger. Go well, Nile.”

A Kettering statement read: "The club wishes Nile every success in his playing career and Nile knows he has a family that would always welcome him back to Latimer Park."

In addition to Ranger leaving the club, the Poppies confirmed that midfielder Brandon Barker has been released.

Kettering's statement said: "Having made five appearances this season, two as a substitute, the club thanks Brandon for his contribution and wishes him the all the best for the rest of the season."

The player moves continued with the news that Kai Fifield has joined Quorn FC on a three-month loan.

The popular forward has made 41 appearances for the Poppies, scoring nine goals.

Meanwhile, the Poppies have announced the arrival of Romari Forde.

The forward is a product of Watford FC’s youth set up and joined Arsenal for three seasons, ultimately playing for their Under-21s side before being released in the summer.

The Poppies say they 'will continue to strengthen the first-team squad and there will be further new player updates in the near future'.