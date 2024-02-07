Woodnewton - a learning community are County Champions!
This competition is notoriously hard to win.
After each area of Northamptonshire had selected 2 teams to represent them through some sort of cup competition, the 10 selected teams from Corby, Oundle and Thrapston, Kettering, Northampton, South Northants and Wellingborough came together on January 15th at Moulton Magpies Football complex to play for the title of county champions and seal a place at the Regional finals in April.
Woodnewton played 4 group games and won all 4.
They were then drawn to play against Havelock School in the final - a repeat of the 2003 final when Havelock won.
Amazingly both team managers were in charge in 2003.
History was not repeated as a left foot shot from Josh in extra-time was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Woodnewton.