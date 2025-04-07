Woeful Poppies salvage a point against relegated-threatened Hitchin

Lewis White struck in added time to secure a point for the Poppies (picture: Peter Short)

Lewis White managed to save the Poppies’ blushes by striking in the 96th minute to grab a point against Hitchin Town in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central on Saturday.

For the third successive game, Kettering fans' hearts were in their mouths as they witnessed more late drama.

But the 2-2 draw will not paper over the cracks or convince any supporters that they are still in a title race.

Kettering were simply abysmal and manager Richard Lavery was quick to distance himself from the performance in his post-match interview, stating ‘that wasn't my team out there’.

Hitchin should have claimed the victory but having only won eight league matches all season, they've simply forgotten how to.

A largely unforgettable first half came and went, with Jamar Loza forcing a save from Seb Stacey on 24 minutes the only real action to talk of.

Wes York also sent a shot over the bar on 31 minutes but the ground was already empty with fans rushing to find enjoyment in their half-time pint and to watch the Grand National!

Sensing an upset, Hitchin took the lead seven minutes after the restart when Kyle Gudger's mistake in his own area allowed Dominic Dos Santos Martins to control the ball left of the goal before firing home into the top corner.

Lavery made a raft of changes to try to get back in the game - even removing both Ben Hart and Aaron Powell from the action to go three at the back.

And Kettering should have equalised with York bearing down on goal but inexplicably he ballooned his effort from 10 yards out over the bar.

Hitchin eventually capitalised on the three-man defence when Rio Deall was released on 83 minutes before arrowing the ball low from a tight angle past the onrushing Dan Jezeph.

And with defeat seemingly assured, droves began to leave Latimer Park.

But Kettering were given a lifeline on 89 minutes when Loza was upended by Hitchin captain Ciaren Jones in the area – and substitute Johnny Edwards made no mistake from the spot kick.

Hitchin boss Michael Smith admitted at full-time that the lack of game management was partly the reason for another poor season for the Canaries, and it told when York whistled in a cross right at the death for substitute White to lash home to keep the Poppies' title hopes on life support.

Once again results went Kettering's way, and victory would have taken them to within a point of the summit with four games to go.

Instead it's as you were with all top five sides drawing.

Even a 10 per cent better Kettering would be well clear at the top of the table but they have been on a downward trajectory in results, quality, entertainment, and, in all honesty, effort since December.

Drama also seems to be never far away from the changing room with Nile Ranger dropped from the matchday squad for arriving just 45 minutes before kick-off.

A trip to Bishop’s Stortford is next up on Saturday for the Poppies on what should be a far better playing surface.