Woeful Kettering Town are taught a lesson by rock-bottom Long Eaton United

It was a blue day for Kettering Town on Saturday as they suffered a humbling 3-1 home defeat at the hands of Long Eaton United (Picture: Pete Short)

Long Eaton’s players and fans thoroughly enjoyed their day in Northants, producing a an excellent performance against a lack-lustre Poppies side in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central Division.

The defeat called a halt to the Poppies’ recent recovery, and leaves them just five points above the drop line.

A visibly distraught Jim La Masurier during the post-match interviews described how he was ‘starting to lose faith’ and claimed that his squad were now ‘back to square one’ after Long Eaton out-fought and out-thought Kettering at Latimer Park.

This was the Poppies’ first Saturday home game since December 23 and everyone connected with the club was to keen to see the freshened up squad continue their survival push - especially against an opposing side that had only amassed 11 points in their 26 games - conceding 75 goals in the process.

Instead what was offered up was a timid, error-strewn performance to leave even the most die-hard fan questioning what else they could be doing on a Saturday afternoon.

Despite this Kettering had enough opportunities on goal to win the game comfortably.

Man of the match Joseph Nyahwema produced the first opportunity on nine minutes - driving into the box but was denied before he could shoot by a last-ditch Harry Reilly tackle.

When Tom Scott forced an acrobatic save from Ross Durrant on 15 minutes, Kettering began to look more and more assured.

Harry Reilly's header eight minutes later also needed saving and Tyrone Lewthwaite shot over the bar from close range after slipping round the back unnoticed on 29 minutes.

Scott had another effort easily saved with 31 minutes on the clock as the hosts continued to waste chances.

Having withstood the onslaught, the visitors grew in confidence and went on to take the lead against the run of play on 33 minutes.

Hapless defending on the right-hand side allowed Nyahwema to drive into the area and the half-cleared ball fell to the feet of Riece Bertram to turn in from five yards out.

It could have been two minutes later had Callum Cock's cross-cum-shot been an inch lower but instead it glanced off the crossbar.

Further chances for Kettering weren't taken as Dan Jarvis and again Lewthwaite could only shoot wide.

Long Eaton doubled their lead four minutes after the restart when Lewis White dawdled before an attempted pass back to his keeper that was never on was stolen by Nyahwema who finished with aplomb low into the corner.

There was still plenty of time for a Kettering reaction but it never looked like it would come.

Lewthwaite attempted a ridiculous bicycle kick on the hour mark whilst at the other end Long Eaton hit the wood-work again when Bertram’s out-stretched foot sent the ball crashing off the post.

The rout was completed 14 minutes from time - again Kettering caught in possession and allowed a ball to come in from the right which was turned in just yards out by George Atwal under the feet of Daniel Jezeph.

Cue a mass exodus and the 50-strong Long Eaton travelling contingent chanting ‘can we play you every week’.

Substitute Bruno Andrade snatched a consolation on the stroke of 90 minutes poking home from a tight angle - but it didn't hide the fact that Kettering were second best in every department.